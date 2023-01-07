Should you get a keratin treatment for your hair? Expert answers

Who doesn’t want healthy and lustrous hair? While many opt for DIY remedies to give their hair that perfect shine, others choose to get a hair treatment done. One such is the keratin treatment which promises to make your hair extremely smooth. But, it comes bearing its fine share of adverse effects.

As such, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to make people aware of the various side effects of the treatment. “Keratin treatments are very popular these days- specifically amongst people with frizzy hair who want to tame them,” she said in the video.

Explaining the “catch”, she said that Keratin is a protein that is found in our skin hair, and nails and the keratin treatment makes that protein stronger by applying more of it. However, the main problem lies in the presence of a chemical called formaldehyde.

“Almost all keratin chemical brands use an ingredient named formaldehyde. This ingredient can be quite problematic as it could lead to severe allergic reactions, vomiting, dizziness, eye irritation, sore throat, cough, wheezing, chest pains, and other health problems,” Dr Geetika said.

She also mentioned that this chemical can be listed as another name on the label, “so it is highly difficult to find a brand that doesn’t use this ingredient.” However, the dermatologist suggested that one must try to take formaldehyde-free treatments.

Not just this, the “intense heat which is applied to the hair along with the flat iron can lead to hair breakage so the smooth silky hair comes at a cost,” she added.

Warning of the consequences, Dr Geetika said that while the keratin treatment may provide smoothness to the hair, these chemicals can lead to “breakage, thinning and damage.”

However, she also suggested some alternatives. “If you want to enjoy the benefits of keratin-like treatments, you can opt for other treatments like Hair Botox and Olaplex,” she said.

*Hair botox: It is a deep-conditioning hair treatment wherein a cocktail of natural ingredients like antioxidants, vitamins, and collagen complex are used to deeply nourish and repair your hair. The results last for three to four months without introducing any harmful chemicals to your body.

*Olaplex hair treatment- It is an absolute delight for people who have bleached their hair. This treatment includes eight ingredients that strengthen the hair bonds, reduce any damage from hair colour, prevent frizziness and split ends and protect from sun damage.

