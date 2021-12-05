Who is Sruthy Sithara, first Indian to win Miss Trans Global 2021?

This year’s Miss Trans Global title was conferred to Kerala native Sruthy Sithara, who had been competing in the pageant for the last six months. Sithara, who is also one of the four transgender persons to have been given a government job, took to Instagram to share the news with her 95k followers.

She wrote, “Miss Trans Global 2021👑 This smile means a lot for me💛 for my community for my country🇮🇳 for the transglobal organization 🤝 for all those who are oppressed &marginalized💪 Here’s I am, Sruthy Sithara, Miss Trans Global 2021 Title Winner👑 Thank you so much all who behind this successful journey🙏🇮🇳”.

The titles were conferred in an online event as the physical event, which was to be held in London, was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Sithara, 25, worked as a project assistant at the Kerala government’s Social Justice Department. The model-artist was congratulated by Kerala’s minster of higher education Dr R Bindu who took to Twitter to share her best wishes: “Keralite Sruthy Sithara has been selected as Miss Trans Global 2021, a title she achieved after a long fight against prejudices galore and the narrow mindset of our society. A matter of immense pride for Kerala. Congratulations Sruthy.”

Sithara wrote in one of her Instagram posts that she has dedicated this title to “my Amma & Anannyah chechi”, referring to Anannyah Kumari Alex, the Kerala’s first transgender RJ who died by suicide earlier this year.

In her audition tape for Miss Trans Global 2021, she said this title “will help me in leading and inspiring life with self esteem, pride and dignity, not just for me, but for a crowd of people who hide their faces under the shades of the rainbow.” She added, “I want to show the world that we are capable of doing everything that a human do.” She was followed by contestants from Philippines and Canada as the first and second runner up at the pageant.

Miss Trans Global is an international online pageant for trans and gender nonconforming people from all backgrounds, which was started to raise awareness on transgender and LGB issues around the world.

