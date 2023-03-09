scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Kerala trans couple holds naming ceremony of baby on Women’s Day

Asked about their earlier announcement that they did not want to disclose the gender of the child, Paval said they were waiting for the occasion to reveal it to the world

kerala trans couple babyThey were blessed with a baby recently (Source: Ziya Paval/Instagram)

The Kerala transgender couple, which was blessed with a baby recently, has conducted the naming ceremony of their newborn on the International Women’s Day.

The child was named Zabiya Zahhad in a glittering ceremony, held at an open venue in this district on Wednesday evening, which was attended by several persons from the transgender community and well-wishers from various walks of life.

The visibly excited Ziya Paval and Zahhad, said they wished that their baby would spread light in the society.

Asked about their earlier announcement that they did not want to disclose the gender of the child, Paval said they were waiting for the occasion to reveal it to the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranjini Parameswar (@vayka_sreeranjini) 

Pointing to the female name given to the baby, the transwoman also said, “now it is clear to everyone”.

“We really wanted our baby’s birth to be known to all. I am so happy that my wish has been fulfilled. This function was my dream,” she said.

Her partner, Zahhad, who had delivered the child at the Government Medical College Hospital here last month, said they are planning to travel with the baby after six months.

ALSO READ |Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: royal titles for Prince Harry’s kids

“For the next six months, it’s completely rest for us,” the transman added.

Advertisement

The trans couple was blessed with the baby through a Caesarean section, on February 8, considered to be the first such case in the country.

The couple had hit headlines by approaching the hospital authorities demanding to register their new gender identity in the birth certificate and other documents of the newborn.

Though Zahhad had delivered the child, the trans-man wanted his name to be registered as the father of the baby and Ziya Paval, his trans woman partner as its mother.

Also Read
king charles, princess diana, prince william
Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana and King Charles with baby Pri...
Kriti Sanon, skincare
Kriti Sanon swears by this morning skincare routine
Karma Sutra: How we choose to suffer is karma in itself
Happy Valentine's Day: Who was St Valentine and why do we celebrate on Fe...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 15:30 IST
Next Story

How can we avoid relapses of viral fevers in flu season? What are preventives?

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Holi
Holi 2023: How the festival was celebrated across the country
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close