Kerala trans couple holds naming ceremony of baby on Women’s Day

The Kerala transgender couple, which was blessed with a baby recently, has conducted the naming ceremony of their newborn on the International Women’s Day.

The child was named Zabiya Zahhad in a glittering ceremony, held at an open venue in this district on Wednesday evening, which was attended by several persons from the transgender community and well-wishers from various walks of life.

The visibly excited Ziya Paval and Zahhad, said they wished that their baby would spread light in the society.

Asked about their earlier announcement that they did not want to disclose the gender of the child, Paval said they were waiting for the occasion to reveal it to the world.

Pointing to the female name given to the baby, the transwoman also said, “now it is clear to everyone”.

“We really wanted our baby’s birth to be known to all. I am so happy that my wish has been fulfilled. This function was my dream,” she said.

Her partner, Zahhad, who had delivered the child at the Government Medical College Hospital here last month, said they are planning to travel with the baby after six months.

“For the next six months, it’s completely rest for us,” the transman added.

The trans couple was blessed with the baby through a Caesarean section, on February 8, considered to be the first such case in the country.

The couple had hit headlines by approaching the hospital authorities demanding to register their new gender identity in the birth certificate and other documents of the newborn.

Though Zahhad had delivered the child, the trans-man wanted his name to be registered as the father of the baby and Ziya Paval, his trans woman partner as its mother.

