First person: I have a tattoo and I plan on getting more

I have a tattoo. A small yet beautiful tribute to my late grandfather—his signature—at the nape of my neck. It is something that I have put a lot of thought into, something which still chokes me up. It’s been almost a year since I got the tattoo. But every day, I run my fingers through the now slightly faint ink, thinking of all the goodness my ‘Daddy’ had. That is what it represents.

I want another tattoo. Have a few designs in mind. Though I haven’t mused over it, I know what each of them will represent, and am certain, what emotions they will evoke in me. But I have something else on my mind. What if, after going through all that pain and discomfort, fear is all that I will feel? What about disgust? Helplessness?

It all started after a Reddit post by an 18-year-old girl alleging sexual assault by a prominent tattoo artist in Kochi took social media by storm. Soon, Sujeesh PS, owner of ‘Inkfected’ tattoo studio at Palarivattom was hit with a barrage of rape and molestation accusations by multiple women on social media. “I’ve been trying to feel something about all of this and I’ve so far come up with nothing,” the girl wrote in her post.

According to the post, the 18-year-old was getting inked on her lower back when the tattoo artist started asking inappropriate questions. Sujeesh then allegedly raped her, while holding the tattoo needle to her spine, she claimed in the post.

I think I felt what she felt when I first came across the Reddit post. Numb. Her fortitude to put it out, as a warning, I think, only served its purpose—courage for others to come out, with similar stories to tell. I went on to read a couple more posts and videos, all narrating similar experiences.

“How messed up is this?” I remember telling one of my friends while discussing the incident on WhatsApp. I was so scared at the time. I couldn’t believe it. Later, when I talked to Amma about it over tea, I remember, I was calmer. I don’t precisely remember what I was feeling, but it was not fear. I had it in me to fight for it, stand in solidarity with the women. I wanted the culprit to be caught, put behind bars and tried lawfully and rigorously. For a second I thought, he was going to get away with it, given his impressive clientele and fan following on Instagram.

I recall telling Amma, “He is finished. Do you know how many girls are coming up with such stories? He is finished. Done for good.”

Post after posts, videos and news articles flooded the internet. I saw how a couple of women, successfully put their perpetrators behind bars and there’s nothing more satisfying about it.

I did not write this to express my sympathy for the survivors. This piece of work was supposed to be about my apprehensions about getting a tattoo, being in a private space with a stranger. Because, it could have been me, my Amma or even my friends. Nowadays, don’t women have to even worry about the slightest change in the wind? But the more I got into writing this, a sense of strength embraced me.

I will get another tattoo, probably a couple more. And for this sudden sense of valour, I am forever indebted to the women who came out, spoke about their experience. Because the next time, anyone conveniently perceives freezing as consent, they must think about the girl with the “eye and angelic wings” tattoo and the others whom she inspired to speak up.

I pray for her strength to get many more tattoos, whatever, wherever she wishes. Many more tattoos that evoke happiness and love and remind her of the good times, just like mine.

According to several local reports, the Kerala police arrested Sujeesh late on Saturday from his hideout in Kochi. He was booked under sections 354 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway, news agency ANI reported.

