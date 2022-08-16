Kerala cyclist pedals to London with message of peace

Updated: August 16, 2022 4:50:17 pm
Travelling from one continent to another, covering 30,000 kilometers and 35 countries on a bicycle, may sound crazy.
But, for this Keralite, who had quit his lucrative job in the IT sector to realise his globetrotting dreams, inter-continent voyage is his long-cherished passion.
Faiz Ashraf Ali, a hard-crore travel enthusiast, embarked on his solo cycle expedition from the state capital here to London on Monday as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence from the British.
State Education Minister V Sivankutty flagged off the cycle trip at a function here, his office said.
Organised by the team, Eco Wheelers with the slogan “From Heart to Heart ”, the journey which is scheduled to take at least 450 days to complete, is envisaged to spread the message of love and peace among the world countries.
Ali is expected to cover 30,000 kilometers in 35 countries and reach London in 450 days, the organisers said.
As Pakistan and China did not grant him visas, the cyclist would exclude these countries during his trip.
After reaching Mumbai by cycle, Ali would board a flight to Oman and from there he would continue his journey and travel through countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, and Turkey.
He would also pedal through European countries including Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Austria, Italy, Germany, and France before reaching London, they added.
The 34-year-old youth began going on cycle expeditions years ago after quitting his job in IT major Wipro. His first such solo trip was to Singapore from Kozhikode, his native district, in 2019.
A UAE-based travel and luggage accessories company is sponsoring the bicycle, in which the man is travelling, during the current trip.
The Rotary International is also supporting Ali’s ride.
