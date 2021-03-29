Kensington Palace releases new photo of Kate Middleton ahead of book launch

Kensington Palace released a new portrait of Kate Middleton, ahead of the release of her book.

In the candid portrait, Kate Middleton looks lovely as she smiles while holding a camera. She is seen posing in a red pullover sweater worn over a white top, against the backdrop of what seems like a garden.

Kate’s book of portraits, titled Hold Still, to be published with National Portrait Gallery, brings together 100 portraits that provide a unique record of “shared and individual experiences of the first UK lockdown, as part of a project launched last year.

National Portrait Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan was quoted as saying by Independent, “The public response to Hold Still has been overwhelming with so many extraordinary photographs submitted from all corners of the UK.”

About the inspiration behind the book, the Duchess of Cambridge said, “When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.”

She added, “Through hold still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic.”