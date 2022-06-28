Kendrick Lamar wears diamond-studded ‘crown of thorns’ to put spotlight on women’s rights

Amid the ongoing women’s-rights protests in the US following the overturning of Roe v. Wade — a landmark decision of the US Supreme Court in 1973, which struck down many federal and state abortion laws and ruled that the Constitution would protect a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion — many celebrities have spoken out against the enforcement of anti-abortion laws in the country.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar joined the discourse when he closed the Glastonbury music festival in a rather dramatic manner, wearing a blood-soaked attire and a crown — many likened it to the ‘Passion of Jesus’ — in a bid to put the spotlight on women’s rights.

The Grammy-winning artist made an impassioned appeal when he made his debut on June 26, 2022, after he was initially announced to be a part of the lineup for the festival’s 50th anniversary in 2020.

According to reports, the 35-year-old rapped while wearing a diamond-studded crown made of thorns with fake blood running down his face. His was a headline act at the music festival in the UK, which he closed with a rendition of ‘Savior‘; the words were: “They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights.”

Interestingly, the lyrics do not appear in the original track, but it is believed Lamar tweaked them to refer to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

According to a Vogue report, the diamond crown, which also appears on the cover of his fifth studio album called ‘Mr Morale & the Big Steppers‘, was made by Tiffany & Co. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper wore the exact same headpiece to the festival.

The Vogue report stated that the “custom titanium and pavé diamond crown” is a collaboration between the rapper, his longtime creative collaborator Dave Free and Tiffany & Co., which has been “crafting specialty headpieces since the 19th century”.

Lamar, a Christian, said during his performance, “I wear this as a representation so that you’ll never forget one of the greatest prophets that ever walked the Earth. We’re going to continue to try our best to walk in this image.”

The headpiece was designed over the course of 10 months, and it features 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds totalling more than 137 carats. It weighs around 200 g, and required more than 1,300 hours of work by four craftsmen.

