Kendall Jenner criticised for ‘profiting off’ Mexican culture with launch of tequila brand

Kendall Jenner is facing criticism for her new tequila brand. The supermodel recently took to Instagram revealing that after working for four years, she has come up with her new line of 818 Tequila. Things, however, soon turned sour as critics accused her of exploiting the Mexican culture.

While the official page of the drink states that it is “hand-crafted tequila from Jalisco, Mexico”, it is named after her residential area code in US. Many people claim that it is an erasure of Mexican culture.

A user wrote, “Kendall Jenner starting a tequila brand, with zero knowledge on Mexican culture and calling it “818 tequila” is GENTRIFICATION. The 818 does not claim Calabasas. What about those smaller, family-owned Mexican tequila/mezcal brands? They deserve the hype & support,” adding “It could have been any other white woman from a wealthy area profiting off of Latinx culture. My point is they claim the 818 when it benefits them, but do they claim what’s real? Do they even know that the 818 has some of the poorest cities in LA? 15 miles NE of Calabasas?”

While sharing the news, Jenner had said, “…for almost four years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it! this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon.”