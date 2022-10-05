Why Kendall Jenner feels uncomfortable when her family cheers for her at fashion shows

Kendall Jenner has carved a niche for herself as one of the most celebrated models in the world. Every time the 26-year-old sashays down the runway, she has the audience enthusiastically cheering for her. But turns out, Kendall doesn’t really enjoy these cheers when it comes from her family. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the supermodel revealed that having her famous family in the front row makes her “uncomfortable”.

“I haven’t been to Milan in years. I feel like it’s like back in the day when you would walk and I would scream for you. Do you think that’s embarrassing,” Kim Kardashian asked Kendall, as the two of them cruised through Milan. “Should I chill?”

To this, Kendall shared her thoughts about having her family cheer for her during fashion shows. “When I’m walking down a runway having a family there is really really cool but at the same time makes me uncomfortable. When they cheer or they do something that makes me cringe, I just can’t stand it,” she said.

Kim, who admittedly enjoys all the spotlight, replied: “I like being the centre of attention so I like screaming.”

Recently, Kendall also opened up about wearing a sheer top in her first high-fashion runway show at the age of 18. “I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple. It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘Dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So I was completely comfortable,” she told Vogue.

