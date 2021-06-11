scorecardresearch
Friday, June 11, 2021
Keeping up with the Kardashians: You’ll be surprised to know how much the finale rental home costs per night

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: The final episode was shot at Gunbarrel Lodge, Lake Tahoe

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 11, 2021 7:10:16 pm
kardashian jenner, kuwtkKeeping Up with the Kardashians' finale episode was shot at a lavish property where the celebs enjoyed a winter getaway. (Source: E!/file)

The much-talked-about show Keeping Up with the Kardashians has come to an end after 20 seasons and nearly 15 years on-air.

The family shot the finale episode far from their home base in Calabasas, California. Instead, they opted for a winter getaway at Lake Tahoe, where they played in the snow, competed in a scavenger hunt, and also played Secret Santa with their children, according to New York Post.

The episode was shot at Gunbarrel Lodge, an estate with 17 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, as per tahoesouthvacationrentals.com. It spans 16,500 sq ft and sits on over 15 acres. The property offers beautiful views of lakes and snow-capped mountains.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Gunbarrel Lodge A peek into Gunbarrel Lodge (Source: tahoesouthvacationrentals.com)
The main living rooms boast of “massive height of beamed ceilings wrapped in reclaimed barn wood, huge top-of-the-line kitchen with tons of bar seating, top-notch appliances and details in all the finishes.” The place also has custom-built dining tables that seat up to 35 people, a movie theatre room with recliner chairs that seat 25 people, and an indoor pool with “tons of seating”.

Gunbarrel Lodge Inside Gunbarrel Lodge (Source: tahoesouthvacationrentals.com)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk)

The Kardashian-Jenner family rented the home through a rental platform. Currently, the cost per night is $6,348 (Rs 4,63,934.06).

The residence has previously hosted ABC’s The Bachelor and Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, among other shows.

