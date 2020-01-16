Keep your space organised with these simple steps

Some of the easy steps that can change your lifestyle and reflect in your space. (Source: File Photo) Some of the easy steps that can change your lifestyle and reflect in your space. (Source: File Photo)

Organising the house can seem like a tiring and neverending task. No matter how efficient you may try to be, there is usually always a pile of books, clothes or random stuff lying in some corner, especially if you are a working professional.

There are several methods to maintain a clean and orderly home, one of which is the KonMari method, courtesy Marie Kondo, a Japanese decluttering evangelist. She also has a Netflix show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo and a New York Times bestselling book, ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up‘, in which she gives lessons on organising.

According to her official website, the KonMari method encourages tidying by category — not by location — beginning with clothes, then moving on to books, papers, miscellaneous items and, finally, sentimental items. Keep only those things that speak to the heart and discard items that no longer spark joy.

We have listed some easy steps that can change your lifestyle and reflect in your space.

Discard unwanted stuff

Before setting out on a decluttering session, check on things you haven’t used in the past six to 12 months. It’s a clear indication that you can do without that stuff and just donate it to someone who might be needing it. We tend to hoard a lot of stuff planning to use it someday but this contributes to collecting unwanted waste in our home.

Minimalist approach

There is never an end to things we wish to have in this lifetime, however, there is often a limit to the space we can own. Taking this into consideration, give a thought to every purchase you make. Be it clothes, food items, furniture, etc. If we can do without stuff then it’s better to do so than hoarding for the sake of it.

Inculcate the habit of tidying

Just cleaning up one fine day won’t do the trick in the long run. The idea is to inculcate this as a regular habit, to save a lot of time and energy ultimately. Simply put, whenever you pick up something, remember to keep it back in its designated spot.

Shuffling things

You can shuffle items from one place to another as it might just give it a fresh purpose. Moving a piece of furniture or two may make you use it more and if that doesn’t work, you could discard it.

Leave some empty space

No matter how small a space is, one should always have an empty space in your home, which is free of any kind of furniture, book or miscellaneous stuff. You can place a small planter to give it a positive vibe.

