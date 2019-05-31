Keep your skin clear and blackhead-free with these home remedies

Annoyed by those blackheads that keep appearing on your face? A type of acne, blackheads are small bumps that appear on the chin, forehead, nose and even the back area when hair follicles become clogged with oil, dirt, and dead skin cells.

While many people visit the beauty parlour to get them removed, we have found some home remedies that will help keep your skin blackhead-free. Dr Nirupama Parwanda, dermatologist, Zolie Skin Clinic, shares a few simple home remedies that you can apply to remove blackheads.

Egg White Pack

Albumin is a type of ingredient present in egg whites which will not only help remove your blackheads, but will also help you in tightening your facial pores. To make an egg white pack, all you need is:

*1 – Egg white

*1tbsp – Honey

Mix both the ingredients thoroughly and apply them on your face. Let it dry for at least 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Try to apply this mask at least once a week for best results.

Aspirin Pack

Aspirin, which helps deal with a bad headache, can also help you get rid of your blackheads. For this face pack, all you need is:

*2-3 – Aspirin tablets

*4-5tbsp – Water

*2tbsp – Almond oil/Olive oil

Mix all the ingredients well and apply the paste on the affected area. Keep it on for 10-12 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. In case you are someone who has oily skin then switch the almond oil with a few drops of lemon juice.

Fenugreek Seeds Pack

Fenugreek seeds are very beneficial for your skin because of their anti-inflammatory properties. In order to make a fenugreek pack, all you need is:

*2tbsp – Fenugreek seeds

*Water (as per requirement)

Soak the fenugreek seeds in water and then grind them into a thick paste. Apply that paste on the affected areas and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse it with lukewarm water.

DIY Face Scrubs for Blackheads

One thing to keep in mind while using the scrubs is to ensure that you are not over scrubbing your face because doing that will only cause more damage to your skin and may lead to irritation and redness.

Baking Soda Scrub

Baking soda is not only a great anti-fungal agent but also a great skin exfoliator. In order to make a baking soda scrub all you need to do is mix baking soda with some water and apply the thick paste on the affected areas. Keep the paste for at least 15-20 minutes on your face before rinsing it off with cold water.

Honey Scrub

Did you know that honey can help you get rid of blackheads? To make a honey scrub, mix 1 tablespoon honey with one tablespoon of sugar and lemon each. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and use it to gently scrub on the affected areas. Do this for at least 5 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Milk Scrub

Milk contains lactic acid which helps in breaking down the impurities from your face. In order to make a milk scrub all you need is 1 tablespoon milk and half tablespoon nutmeg powder. Just mix both the ingredients in a bowl and then apply it on the affected areas. Keep it for at least 10 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.