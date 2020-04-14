Quarantine beauty tips: Keep your skin glowing with these homemade face packs

Natural homemade facial masks at home can be a good time killer. (Source: Gettty/Thinkstock Images) Natural homemade facial masks at home can be a good time killer. (Source: Gettty/Thinkstock Images)

Staying at home shouldn’t become a reason for your skin to lose its charm. Who doesn’t long for radiant glowing skin? But irregular skin care routine, stress and sun damage amongst other factors can strip our skin of its glow. Without proper care, our skin ends up looking dull and is coarse to touch.

During the current lockdown, which got extended until May 3, you may not always have the right beauty products and face masks to pamper your skin with. But let that not stop you. Make these facemasks at home to help your skin get the daily dose of essential nutrients.

Honey and Cream (malai)

Pour honey and cream in a bowl and stir them until the mixture becomes smooth and consistent. Apply it over your face as a mask to prevent the skin from becoming rough and dry.

ALSO READ | Do you know your skin type? This easy guide will help

Honey and Banana

Make a homogenous mix of banana and honey by whipping them together. You can use the mix as a face mask to lock moisture in your skin and prevent it from drying out.

Make your own DIY face mask with honey. (Source: File Photo) Make your own DIY face mask with honey. (Source: File Photo)

Neem and Fuller’s Earth (multani mitti)

Create a thick paste by grinding fuller’s earth and neem leaves together. This paste, when used as a facemask, relieves acne. You can also add a pinch of medical-grade camphor to it which helps absorb excess of oil from the skin and thus heal acne.

ALSO READ | Here is how you can make a DIY face sheet mask at home

Masoor Dal Powder, Orange Peel Powder and Rose Water

Grind masoor dal and orange peel separately to obtain their powdered forms. One by one add them to rose water. Blend until the mixture becomes viscous and even. This can then be applied as a face mask to remove excessive oil from your skin.

Rose water is great for your skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Rose water is great for your skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Masoor Dal Powder, Orange Peel Powder and Cream

Whip masoor dal powder, orange peel powder and cream together until they turn into a semi-solid paste. This paste, when applied as a face mask, moisturises dry skin.

These face masks are 100 per cent natural and thus, safe for your skin. Also, face masks are a great way to care for your skin; and they provide sure shot results. So you can be confident about using them. Be it lockdown or otherwise; don’t let anything mess with your skin!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd