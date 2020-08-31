Keep these things in mind before buying lip balm

Do you give enough thought before buying beauty products? (Photo: Pixabay)

Lip balm was probably one of the first beauty products you started using, and have come to realise its importance over the years. So perhaps you would agree if we say that it is an essential product in your vanity kit. A good quality lip balm can last you for the longest time, and if you are looking to invest in one as we approach the dry weather, make sure you keep these points in mind.

Take note of the packaging

It is 2020 and we all need to do our bit for the environment. Opt for plastic-free packaging and go for small glass cases which can be refillable with DIY options. But lip balms also come in various packages like tubes, sticks, or small jars. Of these, we suggest you opt for the stick variant so that it can be directly applied to your lips without you having to use your fingers.

Go for double-duty variants

We all love our good ol’ petroleum jelly, but nothing beats beauty products that do the job of two products at once. Think of a slightly tinted rosy lip balm that could double up as a gloss, or a blush-highlighter duo. You could even go for one that has a mint flavour which could be used as a breath freshener. Don’t just settle for the basics; buy products that meet at least two of your demands at once.

Make sure it has an SPF

While the main purpose of a lip balm is to make sure your lips don’t get chapped and rough, it is also important to note that our lips are sensitive as compared to other parts of the face. While beauty enthusiasts make it a point to apply sunscreen every day, it is important you extend the same care to your lips as well. So go for a lip balm that has at least SPF 10 or 15.

Read the ingredients

Make sure you go for a lip balm that is paraben and sulphate-free. Not only that, but there are a lot of lip balms in the market with lucrative ‘cooling’ features, which is basically when you apply a lip balm, you will get this cooling sensation. Steer clear from those variants as they usually contain phenol or camphor which strip the protective layer of your skin leaving them more vulnerable. Instead, opt for lip balms that are enriched with shea or cocoa butter. Even beeswax is good since it forms this invisible protective layer and has anti-bacterial properties.

