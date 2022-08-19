KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 12.5 lakh question that made Rupin Sharma quit the show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati, a popular quiz show, is back with its 14th season and a bunch of mind-boggling questions. We have often seen contestants, as well as the audience, baffled by the puzzling questions thrown at them by the show host, Amitabh Bachchan.
The last episode was no different. Contestant Rupin Sharma, an IPS officer, currently serving as the Director of General of Prisons in Nagaland, played well and won Rs 6.4 lakh. However, he failed to answer one question which could have earned him Rs 12.5 lakh.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The question was: On 30th May 2022, which European city’s mayor flagged off a special tram, to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav? The four options were: Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw and Krakow.
Despite using two lifelines – video call a friend and 50:50, Sharma was not sure about the answer. Hence, he decided to quit the show with the prize money he had won till then.
#WatchKBCNow: Apni prernadaayi kahani suna kar, aur har sawaal ka sahi jawaab de kar, #RupinSharma jeet chuke hain Rs. 6,40,000 ki dhanrashi!
Dekhte rahiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, sirf Sony par.
#KBC2022 #KBCOnSony pic.twitter.com/1q6DqE2z9J
— sonytv (@SonyTV) August 18, 2022
However, Amitabh Bachchan and audience were left amazed when Sharma told them that he, along with his team, had caught terrorist Abu Salem in Portugal after four months of chasing him post the Mumbai attacks in 1992. He also gifted Bachchan a copy of the book he wrote on the extradition of Abu Salem.
#NewProfilePic#Extradition pic.twitter.com/RviodUUOdX
— Rupin Sharma (@rupin1992) August 18, 2022
What is Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav?
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a government initiative to celebrate 75 years of Independence and the rich culture and history of India and its people.
According to the Ministry of Culture, “This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”
The initiative began on March 12, 2021, and will come to an end on August 15, 2023.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Bhima Koregaon case: Decide on framing of charges within 3 months, SC tells NIA court
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Tamil Rockerz review: A promising plot, let down by clichés
Bhima Koregaon case: Decide on framing of charges within 3 months, SC tells NIA court
‘Go – Vin’ Da lights turn green’: Mumbai Traffic Police’s word of caution on Janmashtami
Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivali west
Less Gas fee to faster transaction speeds: Bursting five common myths surrounding The Merge
Covid hospitalisations in Karnataka go up as cases increase
Serve notice to accused before enhancing sentence: SC to HCs
Watch: Florentin Pogba celebrates his birthday with ATK Mohun Bagan teammates
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Vivek Agnihotri responds to Anurag Kashyap’s Oscar comment: ‘Why is he so scared of The Kashmir Files?’
After English, Hindi medium schools, Chhattisgarh to open Swami Atmanand English medium colleges
World Photography Day 2022: Know more about the history and significance of the day