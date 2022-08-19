scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 12.5 lakh question that made Rupin Sharma quit the show?

The four options were- Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw and Krakow

KBS 14Rupin Sharma took home Rs 6.4 lakh (Source: Rupin Sharma/ Twitter)

Kaun Banega Crorepati, a popular quiz show, is back with its 14th season and a bunch of mind-boggling questions. We have often seen contestants, as well as the audience, baffled by the puzzling questions thrown at them by the show host, Amitabh Bachchan.

The last episode was no different. Contestant Rupin Sharma, an IPS officer, currently serving as the Director of General of Prisons in Nagaland, played well and won Rs 6.4 lakh. However, he failed to answer one question which could have earned him Rs 12.5 lakh.

The question was: On 30th May 2022, which European city’s mayor flagged off a special tram, to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav? The four options were: Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw and Krakow.

Despite using two lifelines – video call a friend and 50:50, Sharma was not sure about the answer. Hence, he decided to quit the show with the prize money he had won till then.

However, Amitabh Bachchan and audience were left amazed when Sharma told them that he, along with his team, had caught terrorist Abu Salem in Portugal after four months of chasing him post the Mumbai attacks in 1992. He also gifted Bachchan a copy of the book  he wrote on the extradition of Abu Salem.

What is Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav?

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a government initiative to celebrate 75 years of Independence and the rich culture and history of India and its people.

According to the Ministry of Culture, “This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

The initiative began on March 12, 2021, and will come to an end on August 15, 2023.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:10:59 pm
