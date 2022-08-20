KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 12.5 lakh question based on the Ramayana?

With every next episode, Kaun Banega Crorepati is leaving us scratching our heads with its interesting yet puzzling questions. The 14th season of the quiz reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has, so far, seen contestants from different parts of the country answering varied questions for the prize money.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The latest episode was no different! Richa Puwar, a 47-year-old homemaker from Lunawada, Gujarat, occupied the hot seat wearing traditional attire. The first person to reach the show from her village, Richa won Rs 6.4 lakh but failed to answer the next question which could have won her Rs 12.5 lakh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The question was: Which of these is not the name of a section of the Valmiki Ramayana? The four options were: Sundara Kanda, Vanavasa Kanda, Yuddha Kanda and Kishkindha Kand.

The answer is Vanvasa Kanda. But, Richa was unsure of the answer and decided to quit the show.

About Valmiki Ramayana

Srimad Valmiki Ramayana is an epic poem, narrating the journey of virtue to annihilate vice. It is composed of verses called Sloka, in the Sanskrit language. These verses are grouped into individual chapters called Sargas wherein a specific event is described. The chapters are then grouped into sections called Kandas.

Valmiki Ramayana is arranged into seven Kandas, which are: Adi Kanda or Bal Kanda, Ayodhya Kanda, Aranya Kanda, Kishkindhya Kanda, Sundar Kanda, Lanka Kanda or Yuddha Kanda and Uttar Kanda. In these Kandas, the life journey of Lord Rama is narrated chronologically.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!