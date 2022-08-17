KBC 14: The answer to this tricky question for Rs 1 crore the IITian contestant couldn’t answer is…

August 17, 2022 3:50:47 pm
Season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is here and much like the earlier editions, this time, too, tricky and interesting questions promise to keep contestants and audiences on tenterhooks.
The latest contestant on the show — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate Ayush Garg — won Rs 75,00,000 after he was unable to answer the question for Rs 1 crore, asked by show host and actor Amitabh Bachchan.
The question was: which was the first mountain peak above 8,000 metres in height to be summited by humans? The four options were — Annapurna, Lhotse, Kangchenjunga and Makalu.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
While Ayush, who became the first person to win the newly-added ‘Dhan Amrit padaav’, chose Lhotse, the correct answer is Annapurna.
View this post on Instagram
Know all about the Annapurna
Situated in north-central Nepal, Annapurna mountain range in the Gandaki Province is the 10th highest mountain in the world at 8,091 metres above sea level and is a challenging ascent.
However, it is a “rarely attempted” summit, according to a Nepali expedition operating company asiantrekking.com. “Annapurna has been notorious for its incredibly high fatality rate and has seen the lowest number of ascents as compared to other 8000 metre mountains”,” the website mentions.
Despite the ascent being only 8,091 metres at latitude of 28°35’45, and longitude: 83°49’20, a combination of the overly difficult and steep terrain, unpredictable weather and risk of avalanches makes the Annapurna trekking expedition one of the most challenging expeditions in the Himalayas, suggests the website.
It also details that climbing Annapurna expedition “is not for inexperienced mountaineers and requires logistics and preparation to the highest degree”. It notes that the climb up Annpurna is usually done in three camps and the standard route is via the West face and Northwest Ridge.
What to keep in mind when preparing to climb summits?
Experts suggest that apart from a passion for climbing summits, preparation needs to be about developing mental strength, physical capacity, as well as cardiovascular preparedness.
According to sevensummits.com, the best way to prepare physically for climbing high altitude mountains is to try and mimic the activity of the specific mountain for several months prior to your trip. It reads, “This can be achieved by trekking on hills or mountain trails near your home, or even stairs in a tall building for building a solid core cardio and general strength.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Calendar with Malayalam numerals to be released on Malayalam new year
Siya teaser: A chilling look at the crimes women are forced to endure and the exhaustive quest for justice
Birdwatch: Cinereous tit, very common bird but mostly found in wooded areas
Karnataka Forest department seeks cancellation of ‘illegal’ grant of 2,300 acre forest land
Lawsuit alleges CIA got phone contents from Assange visitors
Are Fixed Deposit Rates Revised Frequently?
After Puri’s tweet, MHA clarifies: ‘No EWS flats to Rohingya refugees in Delhi’
Dhoka Round D Corner trailer: Prepare to be backstabbed by Madhavan’s AltBalaji-level thriller
Japan makes arrests on bribery suspicions in Tokyo Olympics
BITS Pilani launches MTech AI and Machine Learning programme; check how to apply
FiiO FF3 wired earbuds launched in India: Price, specifications
‘Young at heart’: Elderly man plays hopscotch while holding a walking stick