Tuesday, August 23, 2022

KBC 14: The answer to the question related to UAE that Arshdeep Singh failed to answer is…

Despite using two lifelines - 'video call a friend' and '50:50', he was unsure of the answer and quit the show.

kbc 14Arshdeep Singh took home Rs 1.6 lakh (Source: SonyTV/Twitter)

We all love putting our knowledge to the test every time host Amitabh Bachchan throws a puzzling question at the contestant sitting on the hot seat of the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The latest episode, on the 14th season, saw a contestant named Arshdeep Singh playing smoothly until the tenth question which could have earned him Rs 3.2 lakh. Despite using two lifelines – ‘video call a friend’ and ’50:50′, he was unsure of the answer and quit the show.

The question was: Which of these is not a part of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates? The Options were: Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Simbel, Sharjah, Fujairah

The answer is Abu Simbel.

The United Arab Emirates, or the UAE, is a federation of seven emirates (states). These are: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah. Each of these emirates is governed by an ’emir’ and together, the emirs form the Federal Supreme Council.

Located in Western Asia, the country shares borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia and has borders in the Persian Gulf with Qatar and Iran.

UAE boasts of one of the world’s largest oil and natural gas reserves. As such, it is one of the Middle East‘s most important economic centres.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:20:08 pm
