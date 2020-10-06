KBC 12: Answer to the 25 lakh question which stumped contestant Pradeep Kumar Sood

KBC season 12's 6th episode saw Pradeep Kumar Sood win 12,50,000. (Source: kbclive.in)

The latest episode of the hit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan had contestant Pradeep Kumar Sood from Amritsar on the hot seat. While the self-confessed fitness freak and a foodie managed to answer quite a lot of questions, he struggled with the answer to the 13th question worth Rs 25 lakh. The question was: The point on Earth that’s farthest from land is named after which fictional character of Indian origin?

The options were Robinson Crusoe, Captain Ahab, Captain Nemo and Phileas Fogg

Sood was unable to give the right answer — Captain Nemo.

Here’s the 13th question that made Pradeep Kumar Sood quit. (Source: SonyLiv) Here’s the 13th question that made Pradeep Kumar Sood quit. (Source: SonyLiv)

Here’s what you need to know

Point Nemo, which translates to ‘no one’ in Latin, is a scientific term for the ‘oceanic pole of inaccessibility’, a place in the ocean that is farthest from the land. Believed to be around 34 times larger than France, it was officially discovered through a process of deduction in 1992, but hasn’t really been explored since then. In fact, the person who discovered it — Hrvoje Lukatela, a Croatian-Canadian survey engineer — used a geo-spatial computer program to do so. On the basis of the fact that Earth is three-dimensional, he deduced that the most remote ocean point must be equidistant from three different coastlines.

The place has been named after Captain Nemo from Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea. It is said that when boats passed through the point, they were closer to astronauts on the space station that other humans on Earth.

ALSO READ | KBC 12: Know about the Rs 25,00,000 question that these special contestants could not answer

Given its location, it is believed that marine life hardly survives there owing to the weak ocean currents, which mean the point might not have enough nutrients in the water for survival.

Other poles of inaccessibility include the Southern Pole of Inaccessibility in Antarctica, and the Eurasian Pole, in China.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd