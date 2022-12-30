Meet Kavi Sharma, American Girl’s first South Asian ‘Girl of the Year’

American Girl, a US-based doll maker, on Thursday unveiled its 2023 ‘Girl of the Year’, Kavi Sharma. Kavi, short for Kavika, is the brand’s first-ever South Asian main character and joins the long line of contemporary characters, introduced more than 20 years ago in 2001, that represent a wide range of backgrounds to reflect what it means to be an American girl today.

According to the American Girl, Kavi loves performing such as singing show tunes or learning new dance moves. She grew up in a close-knit Indian American family in New Jersey. “While Kavi shines onstage, keeping up with her offstage priorities like schoolwork, friendships, and family responsibilities can be a challenge—just like it is for so many kids today. Through Kavi, young readers will learn the importance of finding a healthy rhythm in life and feel inspired to pursue their own unique talents and reach for their dreams,” the press release noted.

Kavi’s songwriting accessories set (Source: American Girl) Kavi’s songwriting accessories set (Source: American Girl)

According to Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, Kavi’s “culturally relevant and aspirational stories” will help inspire kids to shine bright in their own way and be proud of who they are. “As we ring in a new year, we’re excited to have Kavi Sharma take centre stage in our popular Girl of the Year lineup,” he said.

Kavi’s story was charted out with the help of Varsha Bajaj, a New York Times bestselling author. The story is shared in both an illustrated paperback journal that comes with the doll and a hardcover novel. “Kavi’s story is important to all the young readers who will see parts of their lives represented. I took immense delight in showcasing slivers of Indian culture, including dance, yoga traditions, food, clothing, and magical festivals like Diwali and Holi,” Bajaj said in a statement.

In addition to Bajaj, American Girl worked with a team of advisers to help with Kavi’s development by providing real-world insights and weighing in on key product and story themes to ensure authenticity and accuracy.

Kavi — the beautiful 18-inch doll — has brown eyes, a medium skin tone, layered dark-brown hair styled in a half ponytail. “Kavi’s product collection is filled with fun, showstopping outfits and accessories that reflect her passion for performing, including her signature outfit complete with a multicoloured cropped mesh top, silver joggers, and pink tennis shoes, plus an accessory set that includes a faux-fur bucket hat, quilted purse, charm, and journal,” according to the press release.

Kavi’s backstage set (Source: American Girl) Kavi’s backstage set (Source: American Girl)

Other items include: Kavi’s songwriting accessories, featuring a mini keyboard that plays six different tones; backstage set with folding stage, rolling wardrobe, and a vanity with working lights that plays five songs; Kavi’s vibrant bollywood dance costume; and, a plush of her lovable dog, Scamper.

While Kavi has achieved the feat to be the first South Asian ‘Girl of the Year’, she is not American Girl’s first South Asian character. In 2009, Sonali Matthews, a part South Asian doll, was introduced as a companion character to that year’s ‘Girl of the Year, Chrissa Maxwell. Other dolls of Asian descent include: Jess McConnell, who was half-Japanese, in 2006; Kanani Akina, who was part-Japanese-Hawaiian, in 2011; and 2022’s Corinne Tan, the first Chinese American “Girl of the Year.”

