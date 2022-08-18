KBC 14: Vimal Naranbhai Kambad fails to answer this Rs 50 lakh question, can you?

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), the popular reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is back with its 14th season and, as expected, is keeping everyone hooked with some interesting yet mind-boggling questions.

As such, the latest episode of the show saw contestant Vimal Naranbhai Kambad quitting the show with a sum of Rs 25 lakh as he failed to answer the question which could have earned him Rs 50 lakh. The 29-year-old, who works as a peon at Gujarat High Court, used his ‘video call a friend’ lifeline but decided to quit after being unsure of the answer.

The question was: Which of these Bharat Ratna awardees was born as well as died in a country outside India? The four options were: Lal Bahadur Shastri, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Mother Teresa and JRD Tata.

The correct answer to this question is JRD Tata.

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata was born on July 29, 1904, in an Indian-Parsi family based in Paris, France. He was the second child of Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and his French wife, Suzanne ‘Sooni’ Briere.

JRD Tata, who became the first licensed pilot in India in 1929, was best known for being the founder of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Titan Industries, Tata Salt, Voltas and Air India.

Due to his extraordinary work and legacy, he was bestowed with the honour of Padma Vibhushan in 1955 and Bharat Ratna — the highest civilian honour in India — in 1992. He was also awarded the French Legion of Honour in 1983, among other awards.

Tata breathed his last in Geneva, Switzerland on November 29, 1993, at the age of 89 owing to a kidney infection.

