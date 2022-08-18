KBC 14: Vimal Naranbhai Kambad fails to answer this Rs 50 lakh question, can you?

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), the popular reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is back with its 14th season and, as expected, is keeping everyone hooked with some interesting yet mind-boggling questions.
As such, the latest episode of the show saw contestant Vimal Naranbhai Kambad quitting the show with a sum of Rs 25 lakh as he failed to answer the question which could have earned him Rs 50 lakh. The 29-year-old, who works as a peon at Gujarat High Court, used his ‘video call a friend’ lifeline but decided to quit after being unsure of the answer.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The question was: Which of these Bharat Ratna awardees was born as well as died in a country outside India? The four options were: Lal Bahadur Shastri, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Mother Teresa and JRD Tata.
The correct answer to this question is JRD Tata.
View this post on Instagram
Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata was born on July 29, 1904, in an Indian-Parsi family based in Paris, France. He was the second child of Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and his French wife, Suzanne ‘Sooni’ Briere.
JRD Tata, who became the first licensed pilot in India in 1929, was best known for being the founder of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Titan Industries, Tata Salt, Voltas and Air India.
Due to his extraordinary work and legacy, he was bestowed with the honour of Padma Vibhushan in 1955 and Bharat Ratna — the highest civilian honour in India — in 1992. He was also awarded the French Legion of Honour in 1983, among other awards.
Tata breathed his last in Geneva, Switzerland on November 29, 1993, at the age of 89 owing to a kidney infection.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra ensure a fun episode with hilarious rapid-fire, quiz
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Monkey business’: Sheriff’s Office in California shares amusing story of a phone call from a zoo
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
New Alto K10 launched at Rs 3,90,000; 24.9 km/lt mileage claimed
Anurag Kashyap ‘hates’ star system, quotes Marvel’s example: ‘Bollywood lacks transparency’
IIT-Madras records 32% increase in internship offers on day 1, Texas Instruments emerged as top recruiter
Coffee with lemon: Can it help with weight loss?
FTX Crypto Cup: R Praggnanandhaa beats Nieman in 3rd round
Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Over 65% seats remain vacant after two round of admissions
Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands match live?
Bride rides a Royal Enfield Bullet to wedding venue, video goes viral
Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 7 lakh in fake electricity bill fraud
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Monkey business’: Sheriff’s Office in California shares amusing story of a phone call from a zoo
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
New Alto K10 launched at Rs 3,90,000; 24.9 km/lt mileage claimed
Anurag Kashyap ‘hates’ star system, quotes Marvel’s example: ‘Bollywood lacks transparency’
IIT-Madras records 32% increase in internship offers on day 1, Texas Instruments emerged as top recruiter
Coffee with lemon: Can it help with weight loss?
FTX Crypto Cup: R Praggnanandhaa beats Nieman in 3rd round
Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Over 65% seats remain vacant after two round of admissions
Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
PAK vs NED 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands match live?
Bride rides a Royal Enfield Bullet to wedding venue, video goes viral
Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 7 lakh in fake electricity bill fraud