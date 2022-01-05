‘My cosy corner’: New bride Katrina Kaif shares snippets of her new house

New bride Katrina Kaif is living a ‘cosy’ life at home. The actor shared snippets of her house on Instagram, posing with her mother and also solo.

Believed to be the new house that she shifted into after her marriage with actor Vicky Kaushal, she first shared a photo of a ‘cosy corner’ at home, presumably in the balcony. The nook comprised several plants and two armchairs.

Next, she also shared a photo of her ‘cosy friend’ Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, sitting on one of the chairs.

Katrina also shared a sweet moment with her mother, wherein while she looked at the camera, her mother stared at the horizon, oblivious.

The actor, who got married in December 2021, has been sharing many pictures of her new life, featuring family members, friends, and of course, the Sardar Udham actor. She also recently shared a few solo shots of herself chilling at home.

The actor was comfortably dressed in a cable knit sweater and a pair of denim shorts. With her hair left loose, she appeared to channel a chic and casual vibe, in the process, setting major winter fashion goals for new brides who are not looking for anything too dramatic.

What was most endearing about these pictures was that her Sabyasachi mangalsutra peeped out, and we are in love with the design.

Prior to this, she had posted a picture with Vicky, wishing fans “Merry Christmas 🎄💚”.

In the picture, while the couple was locked in an embrace, we could not help but swoon over the red brick wall in the background, along with the cheery Christmas tree that was decked with festive finery.

