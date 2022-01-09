Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal complete one month of marriage: Some sweet moments from their life together

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal completed a month of nuptials today, January 9, and the happy couple couldn’t look more adorable in each other’s company.

A glowing Katrina took to Instagram to wish Vicky in the cutest way possible. She posted a picture of the pair at home, dressed in casuals, and captioned it,”Happppyyyyy one month my ❤️”. Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky wasn’t further behind in his wish for his new bride. The Sardar Udham actor took to the photo-sharing app to post a picture of the pair having a gala time together, at one of their wedding functions. The duo could be seen breaking into a jig all draped in designer Sabyasachi’s designs; take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

In a month since the actors’ highly anticipated wedding, they have shared bits and pieces of their new home in Mumbai. They seem to be having a great time and even celebrated Christmas festivities together. Take a look at a post shared by Vicky here, with the caption, ”Meri Christmas! 🎄❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

With wooden accents, lots of natural light, touches of greenery and grey upholstery, Katrina and Vicky’s home decor looked inspired by modern aesthetics with an emphasis on comfort and elegance. We loved Katrina’s comfortable vibe, too, as she posed in a beige chunky knit sweater at home. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Lately, Katrina’s style is a refreshing break from her wedding trousseau. She was recently spotted at the airport, dressed in all black. She smiled and posed for photographers before getting on a flight.

Do you like her outfit? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Do you like her outfit? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina and Vicky’s highly anticipated wedding in December was replete with fun, frolic, fashion and festivities. Attended by a select group of friends and family, the lavish ceremonies were held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

