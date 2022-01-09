scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Must Read

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal complete one month of marriage: Some sweet moments from their life together

Take a look at what the newlyweds have been up to.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 9, 2022 2:10:56 pm
vicky-katrinaThe happy couple have completed a month of marriage bliss! (Source: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal completed a month of nuptials today, January 9, and the happy couple couldn’t look more adorable in each other’s company.

ALSO READ |‘My cosy corner’: New bride Katrina Kaif shares snippets of her new house

A glowing Katrina took to Instagram to wish Vicky in the cutest way possible. She posted a picture of the pair at home, dressed in casuals, and captioned it,”Happppyyyyy one month my ❤️”. Take a look at the picture here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky wasn’t further behind in his wish for his new bride. The Sardar Udham actor took to the photo-sharing app to post a picture of the pair having a gala time together, at one of their wedding functions. The duo could be seen breaking into a jig all draped in designer Sabyasachi’s designs; take a look at the picture here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

In a month since the actors’ highly anticipated wedding, they have shared bits and pieces of their new home in Mumbai. They seem to be having a great time and even celebrated Christmas festivities together. Take a look at a post shared by Vicky here, with the caption, ”Meri Christmas! 🎄❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

ALSO IN PREMIUM |The 5:2 diet: A popular way of intermittent fasting to lose weight

With wooden accents, lots of natural light, touches of greenery and grey upholstery, Katrina and Vicky’s home decor looked inspired by modern aesthetics with an emphasis on comfort and elegance. We loved Katrina’s comfortable vibe, too, as she posed in a beige chunky knit sweater at home. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Lately, Katrina’s style is a refreshing break from her wedding trousseau. She was recently spotted at the airport, dressed in all black. She smiled and posed for photographers before getting on a flight.

Katrina-Kaif-Airport Do you like her outfit? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina and Vicky’s highly anticipated wedding in December was replete with fun, frolic, fashion and festivities. Attended by a select group of friends and family, the lavish ceremonies were held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

ALSO READ |Here’s what Katrina Kaif’s ‘abs day’ workout looks like

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

london zoo
Annual stocktake at London Zoo

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement