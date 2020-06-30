Katrina Kaif recommends oiling as an essential for hair care

Do you also follow a hair care routine? (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Do you also follow a hair care routine? (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is seen as someone who has rarely experimented with her hairdo, be it at red carpet events or in movies. The 36-year-old actor often posts videos and pictures from her Mumbai home, giving fans a glimpse of her daily chores. And like most celebs, Katrina is also spending time take care of herself. In a similar vein, the Bharat actor recently shared a picture on Instagram in which she talked about oiling the hair and indulging in a DIY grooming session.

Wearing a black crop top with a light-wash, joggers-style lower she posted a picture with a caption, Sunday self-care. Earlier, we had also seen Preity Zinta giving her mother a champi during the lockdown.

Why you should oil your hair every week:

* It stimulates hair growth.

* Applying essential oils on your scalp ensures nourishment.

* It also fights against dry scalp and dandruff.

* It adds shine and turns into the glossy texture.

* It also prevents hair fall.

* It curbs exposure to chemical and non-natural ingredients present in our shampoos and conditioners.

Henna oil, which comes from henna leaves, is believed to strengthen the hair and make it lustrous and shiny. Here’s what it can do, and how you can prepare it at home.

Ingredients

You will need some coconut oil and henna leaves to prepare the oil.

* First, wash the leaves thoroughly and then grind them. Add some water to make a paste.

* Make small balls and keep them aside to dry.

* Next, put them in a pan and add some coconut oil. Allow them to boil.

* When the oil starts to change colour, turn off the gas and transfer the contents onto a separate container.

* Let it cool. Then sieve it. The henna oil is ready now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd