Katherine Langford calls climate anxiety real; expert suggests ways to deal with it

July 24, 2022 4:16:52 pm
With climate change having become an urgent topic, sustainability is the need of the hour. When it comes to fashion, many have joined the zero-waste fashion bandwagon.
Recently, Katherine Langford took to Instagram to share a story wherein she made a denim crop jacket out of her full jacket. She wrote, “Happy #wastefreewednesday, I love her.” She then made a video of her wherein she danced and flaunted her garment.
A month ago, the actor had penned a note on climate anxiety. Calling climate anxiety “a real issue,” she had said that “being able to control the climate impact of decisions in my day-to-day [life] has really helped.”
“I’m still growing and learning, but excited to talk more about this space as we push the conversation around climate action forward,” she added. She believes there is a need for policies regarding climate inaction. “Living zero-low waste and never been happier,” she captioned the post.
Climate anxiety and how to deal with it
Climate anxiety, or eco-anxiety, is distress related to worries about the effects of climate change. According to Harvard, “it is not a mental illness”, rather the anxiety is “rooted in uncertainty about the future and alerting us to the dangers of a changing climate.”
“The environment around us has a significant impact on our mental health. There is growing evidence an increase in air pollution is likely to have an impact on our brain and mental health,” said Dr Divya Jain, Sport & Counselling Psychologist Head, Psychological Services, Fortis Healthcare. She added that it can lead to an increase in anger and aggression.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group II’s report titled ‘Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability‘ released early this year, warned of the detrimental impacts of climate change on our mental health. “Climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future,” it stated.
Dr Jain suggested that one can work in their capacity to deal with the situation and make choices that adhere to their belief system. One can also take a break from consumption of such news as that might also be a cause, she stated.
