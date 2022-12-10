‘We become more woman, more powerful, more sexy’: Kate Winslet on women in their 40s

Ageing is a natural process for all men and women but many end up worrying about their changing appearance and growing age. However, Kate Winslet believes that women in their 40s must embrace their inner beauty and power. In a recent episode of BBC’s Woman’s Hour podcast, the actor opened up about turning 47 and how she feels about this age.

“I’m 47, there are bits that don’t do what you want them to do anymore. There’s something kind of fab about going: ‘Oh well, that’s just the way it is, isn’t it?’,” she started out saying.

Kate continued by revealing the common thoughts women have when they enter this period of their lives. “But I think women come into their 40s, certainly mid-40s, thinking: ‘Oh well, this is the beginning of the decline and things start to change and fade and slide in directions that I don’t want them to go in anymore.’ And I’ve just decided no.”

According to her, women change for the better in their 40s. “We become more woman, more powerful, more sexy. We grow into ourselves more, we have the opportunity to speak and speak our mind and not be afraid of what people think of us, not care what we look like quite so much. I think it’s amazing,” she said, asking girls to “just be in our power” as “life is too flipping short”.

During the interaction, the actor also addressed the criticism she received over the appearance of character of detective Mare Sheehan in HBO’s Mare of Easttown. “You’d never make that much fuss or that much noise about a male actor’s appearance, would you now? No, you flipping wouldn’t. I absolutely had makeup on and so when I came to do I Am Ruth, which was the next thing I filmed after Mare of Easttown, I thought: ‘Well, I’ve only got one option here and that’s to go one step further and really actually not wear any makeup and just scrape my hair back into a crappy old ponytail like I do every day of my life anyway,” she said.

Kate said that there are a lot of myths around perfection and people want female actors to look perfect all the time. “And I do care about being real and telling stories that are truthful and come from a place of integrity.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!