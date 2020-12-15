Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton is pregnant with second child

Pippa Middleton is expecting her second child with husband James. (Source: tiarasandteapots/Instagram)

Kate Middleton’s younger sister Pippa Middleton is pregnant. The 37-year-old is expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted,” a source was quoted as saying by Page Six.

The couple tied the knot in May 2017 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, with Pippa’s royal nephew and niece, George and Charlotte serving in the bridal party.

Pippa and James welcomed their first child Arthur in October 2018. Like her royal sister, she gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital — where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s grandaughter and Princess Anne’s only daughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, her husband and former rugby player Mike Tindall revealed in podcast he co-hosts.

“It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way,” he had said.

