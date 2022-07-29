Kate Moss reveals she felt ‘vulnerable and scared’ during Calvin Klein shoot with Mark Wahlberg

When the iconic 1992 Calvin Klein ad, featuring Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg, came out, it became the talk of the town owing to its risqué nature. While many believe that the ad campaign played a huge role in the making of Kate’s career, turns out that shooting it wasn’t actually a pleasant experience for the model.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the 48-year-old opened up about shooting the (in)famous underwear campaign with Wahlberg.

“Not very good memories,” Kate remarked, upon being asked how she remembered working on the ad. The campaign consisted of monochrome pictures of the two with a topless Kate posing with a shirtless Wahlberg.

“He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was just this model,” she recounted the experience.

Admitting that she felt “completely” objectified during the ad, Kate said, “And vulnerable and scared. I think they played on my vulnerability. I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that.”

Further, she also recalled feeling “severe anxiety” before the shoot. “I really didn’t feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn’t get out of bed.”

This is not the first time Kate has opened up about her regretful experience of working for the ad campaign. In a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair, she said, “I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18 when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts. It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it.”

