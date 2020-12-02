Kate Middleton’s engagement ring voted world’s most popular; Meghan Markle’s is a close second

While Kate took the top spot in the list, Meghan's diamond engagement ring, designed by Prince Harry, was a close second. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Photographs: Reuters, AP)

Previously worn by her mother-in-law Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s blue sapphire and diamond ring has been voted the most popular engagement ring in the world, followed by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s diamond trilogy ring.

According to a report in The Independent, a study was conducted with 2,000 adults, which saw the Duchess of Cambridge’s famous ring — a 12-carat oval sapphire surrounded by 14 natural diamonds and set on an 18k white gold band — take the top spot.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle’s engagement ring — which her husband Prince Harry had designed himself, using a diamond from Botswana along with two others from Diana’s personal jewellery collection — came second with 18 per cent of votes.

While singer Miley Cyrus’ diamond solitaire ring took the third spot, Hailey Bieber’s oval diamond ring and Beyoncé’s 18-carat emerald cut diamond took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, thereby completing the top five.

The report mentions that the study was commissioned by the Natural Diamond Council. It revealed that colourless white diamonds have stood the test of time and have been immensely popular, with more than two-thirds agreeing it would be their go-to colour. Additionally, when it comes to the most important aspect of diamond engagement rings, their clarity is what is looked at the most (38 per cent), followed by setting (36 per cent), and uniqueness (27 per cent). Also, the ideal size would be 2.2 carats.

Markle’s engagement ring is a diamond from Botswana, along with two others from Diana’s personal jewellery collection. (Source: Instagram/@sussexroyal) Markle’s engagement ring is a diamond from Botswana, along with two others from Diana’s personal jewellery collection. (Source: Instagram/@sussexroyal)

“Kate Middleton’s ring is instantly recognisable with stunning white diamonds contrasting the strong blue colour of the sapphire. In the study, the colour blue was second – beaten only by white – as the most popular shade of diamond for an engagement ring. Pink diamonds – which came third in the list — are also having a ‘moment’ due to the recently closed Argyle diamond mine that has been the source of 90 per cent of pink diamonds in the world. Pink diamonds are extremely rare,” Lisa Levinson of the Natural Diamond Council, was quoted as saying.

The study also revealed that while 57 per cent of adults believe engagement rings should be kept private, 13 per cent said the diamond should be flashed on social media.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd