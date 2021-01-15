Kate Middleton ‘wasn’t expecting’ birthday presents from Harry and Meghan

The news of a rift between the members of the British royal family has been making news for a year now, ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from the position of senior royals and sought more financial freedom away from the UK. It was also reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision — and the events leading up to it — may have affected their relations with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

And now, it has been learnt that Kate Middleton, who celebrated her 39th birthday on January 9, was surprised when she received gifts from Harry and Meghan, because she “was not expecting anything from the couple”. According to a report in US Weekly, the Duchess of Cambridge had a “low-key” celebration with her husband and kids, and a source revealed that after she spoke with her parents and the Queen, she was “taken aback” when she saw a thoughtful card and gifts from her brother-in-law and his wife.

“It was a nice surprise. Kate was not expecting anything from the couple,” the source was quoted as saying.

She was later “showered with presents from [husband] William, including diamond and sapphire earrings, which she loves”.

A source close to Meghan and Harry, meanwhile, had previously shared with People magazine that the couple is “hoping 2021 can be a time of healing not just for the world, but for their family”. The outlet reports that Harry and his older brother William’s “already fractured relationship” suffered more when “Harry fell for Meghan in 2016”. William, it is being said, “wasn’t afraid to voice his reservations” about the romance.

“Family disagreements tend to lose heat with distance and time,” the source was quoted as saying.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle