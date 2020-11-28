Kate Middleton’s survey reveals increase in parents’ loneliness in lockdown

Kate Middleton revealed the findings of her study on early years, and how the pandemic impacted parents. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

Unveiling details of a research by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation, Kate Middleton stated that the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have increased the feeling of loneliness among parents.

As per the research, about 63 per cent of parents reported feeling cut off from friends and family, up from 38 per cent before the beginning of the pandemic. Those living in deprived areas were more than twice as likely to feel lonely “often or always”.

Besides, there has been a significant rise in the proportion of parents who feel uncomfortable seeking help, from 18 per cent before the COVID-19 outbreak to 34 per cent.

The charity spoke to nearly half a million people in the UK to analyse how it was like to bring up children under the age of five, reported Independent.

About 10 per cent of the parents who participated in the survey said they took out time to look after their own mental health and well-being while 90 per cent found these factors to be critical to a child’s development.

The research further found that 70 per cent of parents felt they were judged by others and among these parents, nearly half felt this negatively impacts their mental health.

