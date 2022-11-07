Kate Middleton to host a second annual royal Christmas concert, this time in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, has always been fond of Queen Elizabeth II, who was her grandmother-in-law. The two were photographed together during several occasions, including the recent platinum jubilee celebrations, which were held in June 2022.

The monarch passed away in September this year, after serving Britain for 70-long years. Soon, after her death, Kate’s father-in-law Charles became the new king. Along with her husband Prince William — the Duke of Cambridge and the new Prince of Wales — the duchess has been continuing with her charitable and philanthropic works within the royal institution.

Last year, Kate started a new Christmas tradition which, it seems, will continue into its second year this time. The mother-of-three is planning to honour the queen by means of her music. A few days ago, Buckingham Palace announced that Kate, 40, will host a holiday carol concert at Westminster Abbey — second year in a row.

The event will take place December 15, which will bring together members of the royal family along with charity staff, volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring”.

The palace mentioned that the concert will honour Queen Elizabeth II, and that the service will highlight the values she lived by throughout her reign — such as empathy, compassion, and support. “These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the UK in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them,” the palace stated.

Princess Kate will organise it with the Royal Foundation, and the inclusive event will welcome people of all faiths. The UK, for the first time, has a person of colour as its prime minister — Rishi Sunak, who is a Hindu.

According to a People report, the Abbey will be decorated to celebrate the spirit of the holiday; there will be a musical performance by the Abbey Choir, among others.

Last year, Kate hosted the first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, wherein she surprised many with her piano-playing skills. The Abbey Choir sang and there were also performances by singers like Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis.

