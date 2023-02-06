scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
‘The pressures we face are all different’: Kate Middleton says it is ‘tough’ to raise children today

"The environment in which you bring up a child is as important as the experiences you engage them with," Kate said

The Princess of Wales is undertaking engagements in London and Leeds this week as part of the launch of the Shaping Us campaign to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood (Source: Reuters)

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is incredibly passionate about the cause of early childhood, something she has spoken extensively about on numerous occasions. In a recent appearance, Kate carried forward the conversation by talking about the challenges that come along while raising children.

Speaking with radio host Roman Kemp as part of her new campaign, titled ‘Shaping Us’, she acknowledged how “tough” it is to raise children today. Kemp highlighted the financial stress parents go through by saying, “All you have to do is look around, especially, you know, at the country, and see people are not just struggling with raising kids, they’re struggling with just putting a roof above their heads, to be able to heat their house.”

Agreeing, Kate replied, “Yes, absolutely.” “And this is the thing, is that every family is different. The pressures we face are all different, whilst raising the importance of early childhood. This isn’t about putting extra pressure on families. It’s actually saying they need the support and help reprioritising family life, home life and all that it takes in raising children today because it is tough,” she elaborated further.

ALSO READ |‘I am having a very difficult time’: Princess Diana’s letters to friends during divorce from King Charles go up for auction

The 41-year-old added that the “relationships in the family” children are surrounded by are “so important”. She said, “The environment in which you bring up a child is as important, as the experiences you engage them with. It’s not about the number of toys they’ve got or the number of sort of trips that you go on with them. It’s just making sure that they’ve got the right emotional support around them and that comes from the adults in their lives.”

When the host acknowledged that he was lucky to be “very loved throughout my life” and seeks to make it normality, Kate replied, “Yeah. And love goes a long way. It’s very true.”

Prior to this, Kate, who is a mom of three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — wrote an op-ed about the formative years of a child’s life published by The Telegraph.

“If we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life,” she wrote.

Kate added that we must do “everything we can to nurture our children” in the first five years of their lives, which she said are the “most preventative years”. “Early childhood, from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally impacts our whole lives, establishing the core foundations which allow us to go on to thrive as individuals,” she wrote further.

