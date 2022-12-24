Kate Middleton remembers ‘memories and traditions’ shared with Queen Elizabeth ahead of first Christmas after her death

With the royal family all set to mark its first Christmas after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton is remembering the last monarch as she shared a message which will appear at the beginning of the televised broadcast of her carol service. The Princess of Wales pre-recorded her introductory message earlier this month amid preparation for the concert at Westminster Abbey.

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion,” the 40-year-old started out saying.

She added that last year’s concert reminded her of what she loves most about the festival. “Seeing people coming together, celebrating and experiencing special moments, whilst also thinking about the year that’s passed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate said that she invited hundreds of “inspiring individuals” to the Christmas concert which was also attended by King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George, among other royal family members. They are “those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty‘s tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others”.

The Princess said that Queen Elizabeth “leaves us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us”. She added that the first Christmas without her grandmother-in-law will feel “very different” but the family “can still remember the memories and traditions” they shared with her.

“Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special,” she concluded. While the carol service was held on December 15, it will be broadcasted on Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Looking festive-ready, Kate can be seen wearing a sparkling black dress with golden borders in the video, as she stands in front of a Christmas tree.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!