How Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla paid tribute to their mothers-in-law at the state banquet

The British royal family is often seen making statements with their choice of clothes and accessories, of which, the latter is often used to pay tribute to family members that have departed.

Ever since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II — Britain’s longest-reigning monarch — many family members have honoured her by wearing accessories gifted to them by her, or those that once belonged to the late monarch. Same with Princess Diana, who continues to be remembered even today, decades after she tragically died in a car accident in Paris.

At the recently-held state banquet at Buckingham Palace, Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, were seen paying tribute to their respective mothers-in-law through their tiaras.

For the occasion, Camilla — who is now the Queen Consort after her husband Charles became the King — dazzled in the famous Belgian Sapphire Tiara as she and the king hosted the banquet on behalf of the nation for the President of the Republic of South Africa.

For the 75-year-old, this was her first time wearing a tiara since King Charles III acceded to the throne after the death of his mother in September this year. Interestingly, according to reports, the tiara was previously owned by the late queen, who wore it to Singapore in 1989 and during China’s visit to the UK in 2015.

The queen consort looked regal in a matching royal blue gown with lace details. She also wore the Belgian Sapphire Tiara’s matching necklace and bracelet, but opted out of wearing the earrings. Notably, King George gave his daughter — then-Princess Elizabeth — the tiara, necklace and earrings as a wedding gift way back in 1947.

Similarly, Kate Middleton paid tribute to her mother-in-law Princess Diana at the banquet, as she, too, made her tiara debut as the new Princess of Wales. The 40-year-old wore the head accessory for the first time in nearly three years.

For the occasion, Kate wore a stunning ivory-white gown by Jenny Packham that she paired with the famous Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara. The tiara is famous and stands apart for its dangling pearls and the heart-shaped diamond knots.

The queen had lent the Lovers’ Knot Tiara to Princess Diana. It was gifted to her during her wedding to King Charles in 1981. The erstwhile Princess of Wales, however, had returned it to the queen after she divorced her son. The headpiece features 19 baroque pearls and rose-cut diamonds.

Kate also paired the tiara with matching pearl-drop earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

