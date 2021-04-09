Kate Middleton-Prince William’s wedding cake had an ‘awkward’ moment at the Queen’s residence

While millions had tuned in from around the world to watch their wedding in 2011, Prince William and his bride Kate Middleton — who became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — had one other wedding highlight, which stole the show and also irked William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II a bit: their wedding cake.

Not known to the world, the wedding cake had stirred quite a drama in the royal household. According to a People magazine report, one Fiona Cairns — who had led the team that prepared the couple’s wedding cake — recently appeared on ITV‘s new documentary, The Day Will and Kate Got Married, and revealed some behind-the-scenes moments of the cake struggle. She said that carrying the eight-tiered, three feet-tall fruit cake into the queen’s royal residence in London — where the reception was held — was such a task.

In fact, in order to bring the cake inside to the picture gallery at Buckingham Palace, the team had to remove a door! And when the queen came to check on the team, as they were putting the finishing touches to the colossal dessert, she made an ‘unexpected remark’.

“I can remember her saying, ‘I hear that you’ve been dismantling my house,'” Cairns said in the documentary. “And I said to her, ‘Well, we had to take a door down from the room below for the trolley to go through with the cake’. But, it was all put back so in the end, it was fine.”

According to the report, the fruitcake was adorned with 900 leaf and floral touches, and also topped with the couple’s cipher. Besides which, given its enormous size, it also lasted beyond the reception day. It is believed that pieces of the cake were served at William and Kate’s children’s christenings, up until 2018, for Prince Louis!

William, 38, and Kate, 39, will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on April 29.

