Here’s how Kate Middleton’s kids reacted to her engagement photos

If you think you are the only one who gets the funniest reactions to your younger self photos from your kids, then you are in for a surprise. Kate Middleton recently revealed that her kids had a hilarious reaction to her engagement photos with Prince William.

As Kate and William stepped out in Wales, marking their first visit to the country after being named Prince and Princess of Wales following the demise of Queen Elizabeth, Kate spotted a fan who was holding a flag that featured the couple’s 2010 engagement photo.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?” she asked. “We always laugh about this. Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that, so it’s extraordinary.”

Also Read | Cambridge kids George, Charlotte and Louis get new titles after Charles becomes king

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HRH Princess of Wales (@katemiddletonphotos)

She also revealed her three kids’ – prince George, princess Charlotte, and prince Louis- reactions to seeing their engagement photos. “The children look back at the photos and say, ‘Mummy, you look so young!'”

Kate and William announced their engagement in November 2010, a few weeks after the prince proposed to her while they were vacationing in Kenya. The visit to Wales was particularly nostalgic as the couple lived here when they tied the knot and it was in Wales that they became parents.

“It’s nice coming back to Wales because it was where we lived before we had our family and everything, so it’s been a really special day,” the Princess of Wales was quoted as saying by People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Advertisement

In addition to losing the Queen, young royals have been going through a lot of changes. As their family moved to Windsor Castle, George, Charlotte, and Louis are going to a new school.

The school seems to be helping the kids deal with the loss of the Queen. Earlier, Kate informed that her kids are “in school, in a routine and they’re happy. They’re with new friends.” Confirming the same in another video, William said, “We’re trying to keep everything constant and settled for them.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!