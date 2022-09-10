scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Story behind Kate Middleton’s ‘mourning jewellery’ as she makes first appearance after Queen’s death

She drove through Windsor wearing a black turtleneck ensemble paired with large black sunglasses and dangling pearl earrings - which are seen as 'mourning jewellery'

kate middletonKate made her first public appearance after Queen's death (Source: theduchess_kate/Instagram)

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the United Kingdom has entered a period of national mourning which will last until the end of the day of the funeral. Additionally, Buckingham Palace has revealed a separate period of royal mourning which will last until seven days after the Queen’s funeral and will be observed by Royal Family members, their staff, and soldiers. As such, the grieving Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton marked her first appearance — after Queen’s death — on Friday wearing mourning clothes and jewellery as she reportedly went to pick up her children from school.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She drove through Windsor wearing a black turtleneck ensemble paired with large black sunglasses and dangling pearl earrings – which are seen as ‘mourning jewellery’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TheDuchess_Kate (@theduchess_kate) 

Wearing pearls during the mourning period, especially at funerals, is a royal tradition dating back to Queen Victoria.

“Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years- there has never been a Queen who didn’t wear pearls. They were rare, beautiful and lustrous and the more you wear them, the more lustrous they become,” Leslie Field, the author of The Queen’s Jewels, told People magazine earlier.

According to The Telegraph, following the death of her husband Prince Albert, Queen Victoria ditched all colours and wore black for 40 years and accessorised with either black or colourless jewellery, including pearls. Pearls were believed to represent tears and, thus, she wore strands of them for the rest of her life.

ALSO READ |Queen Elizabeth wore Balmoral tartan for her last public appearance; know its significance

Since then, pearls have become the traditional choice of mourning jewellery with Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, among others, continuing to wear them to funerals. The Queen was spotted wearing pearls to Princess Diana, Princess Margaret, King George VI and the Queen Mother’s funerals over the years.

Princess Diana, too, adorned them at the funeral of Gianni Versace as she opted for a single-strand pearl necklace.

Last year, at the funeral of Prince Philip, Kate had chosen to wear the iconic Japanese Pearl Choker necklace along with Bahrain Diamond and Pearl Drop earrings — all from the Queen’s collections. Queen Elizabeth, on the other hand, paid respects to her late husband by wearing her iconic three-strand pearl necklace with matching earrings.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:30:32 pm
Next Story

Watch: Stunning visuals of J&K’s Bangus Valley has netizens in awe

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune
Know Your City

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Express Research

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings

Premium
Hours after Haryana charge, BJP gives Biplab Deb a Rajya Sabha seat

Hours after Haryana charge, BJP gives Biplab Deb a Rajya Sabha seat

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release
Brahmastra Day 1

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Premium
Kejriwal urges Centre, states to regularise services of permanent employees

Kejriwal urges Centre, states to regularise services of permanent employees

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

Premium
Indian Sikh man meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years
Separated during Partition

Indian Sikh man meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years

Who was the Padma Vibhushan awardee behind Ramjanmabhoomi excavation?
B B Lal dies at 101

Who was the Padma Vibhushan awardee behind Ramjanmabhoomi excavation?

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners
The Many Lives of Agyeya

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh visarjan, Lord Ganesh immersion ceremonies, Ganesh visarjan 2022, photos of Ganesh visarjan, Ganesh idol immersion photos, indian express news
Goodbye, Bappa! Devotees bid adieu to the lord as immersion ceremonies mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement