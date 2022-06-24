Kate Middleton wears heirloom accessory in first portrait with Prince William; know more about it

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and key members of the British royal family, got their portrait unveiled at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum on Thursday.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The portrait has been done by award-winning artist Jamie Coreth, and according to The Independent, it was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to Cambridgeshire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fitzwilliam Museum (@fitzmuseum_uk)

In the full-length portrait, the duke and duchess stand together and appear to be looking at the distance, with their arms around each other’s waist. They have a soft expression on their faces with Kate showing just a hint of a smile.

ALSO READ | Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana’s style in chic polka dot dress at Royal Ascot

Interestingly, the duchess is seen wearing a beautiful brooch comprising a large pearl surrounded by diamonds, and a second smaller pearl hanging like a teardrop. It is said that the accessory dates back to the 19th century, when it was crafted by a London-based jeweller, Garrard, to honour Princess Augusta of Hesse-Kessel, who became Duchess of Cambridge after marrying Prince Adolphus, the Duke of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in 1818, the Independent report states.

The piece of jewellery has been in the family for centuries, and it was last passed on to Queen Elizabeth II by her grandmother Queen Mary in 1953. The queen has, in fact, worn the brooch on several occasions, including for her official 50th birthday portrait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROYAL MAGAZIN Offical Page (@royalmagazin_royaljewels)

In addition to the brooch, Kate is also seen wearing a pearl bracelet — presumably belonging to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana — along with a pair of green Manolo Blahnik heels and an emerald green silk dress by design label The Vampire’s Wife, which she had previously worn during a trip to Ireland in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fitzwilliam Museum (@fitzmuseum_uk)

The Cambridge royals visited the Fitzwilliam Museum to view their first-ever joint portrait, which will be on display to the public for three years, after which it will be exhibited in other galleries around Cambridgeshire. The portrait will also be loaned to the National Portrait Gallery in 2023 to mark its reopening, per the Independent report.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!