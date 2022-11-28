‘They are our future’: Kate Middleton again emphasises on early childhood in a new op-ed

There are many causes that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess of Wales, is associated with in her capacity as a senior member of the British royal family, but if there is one topic she feels passionately about, it is that of early childhood.

The mother-of-three has, in the past, spoken extensively about the formative years of a child’s life, and what can be done to ensure they are physically and mentally healthy and get to enjoy a happy childhood. More recently, she wrote an op-ed that was published by ‘The Telegraph‘.

In it, the princess observed that “if we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life”.

The 40-year-old added that we must do “everything we can to nurture our children” in the first five years of their lives, which she said are the “most preventative years”.

“Early childhood, from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally impacts our whole lives, establishing the core foundations which allow us to go on to thrive as individuals,” the duchess wrote.

According to her, “if we are going to tackle the sorts of complex challenges we face today, like homelessness, violence and addiction, which are so often underpinned by poverty and poor mental health, we have to fully appreciate those most preventative years”.

The senior member of the royal family, who has been raising three children with her husband Prince William — next in line to the throne — has often talked about her kids, who have distinctive personalities. She had previously shared that lockdown-parenting had been “exhausting” for her.

Prior to that, Kate had taken to Instagram to answer some important questions on the early years of childhood. Titled ‘Early Years Q&A’, the caption read: “Thank you so much to everyone who submitted a question on the early years throughout the week. We’ve seen such an incredible response, touching on so many different aspects of the early years.

“This is just the start of the conversation, and we look forward to continuing it in the months and years ahead.”

On what got her interested in the topic, the duchess answered, “I think, people assume that because I am a parent, that’s why I have taken interest in the early years. I think this really is bigger than that. This isn’t just about happy, healthy children. This is about society… Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience…”

