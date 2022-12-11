Kate Middleton dazzles in red gown ahead of Christmas carol service

Ringing in the Christmas festivities, Kate Middleton wowed in a red sequined gown as she appeared in a promo for the upcoming second annual Christmas carol special, ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’.

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a glittery red gown, which she had previously worn during a state reception in January 2020. The midi-length gown by Needle & Thread comes with sequin work, cinched bodice, sheer long sleeves with floral appliques, and small ruffles along the neckline and shoulders. The 40-year-old teamed the look with a pair of small earrings and wore her hair loose in soft curls.

“Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year,” Kate says in the promo.

The event will be held on Dec 15 at Westminster Abbey, and Kate and Prince William will be joined by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The concert organised by Kate will also see other royal family members in attendance besides community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel, and more to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring,” Buckingham Palace said in a release.

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion, and support for others,” stated the release.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them,” it read.

Kate first hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. on ITV1.

