scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Kate Middleton dazzles in red gown ahead of Christmas carol service

"Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year," Kate says in the promo

Kate Middleton made an appeared in a promo for the upcoming carol special. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Ringing in the Christmas festivities, Kate Middleton wowed in a red sequined gown as she appeared in a promo for the upcoming second annual Christmas carol special, ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’.

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a glittery red gown, which she had previously worn during a state reception in January 2020. The midi-length gown by Needle & Thread comes with sequin work, cinched bodice, sheer long sleeves with floral appliques, and small ruffles along the neckline and shoulders. The 40-year-old teamed the look with a pair of small earrings and wore her hair loose in soft curls.

Also Read |Kate Middleton to host a second annual royal Christmas concert, this time in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

 

“Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year,” Kate says in the promo.

The event will be held on Dec 15 at Westminster Abbey, and Kate and Prince William will be joined by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The concert organised by Kate will also see other royal family members in attendance besides community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel, and more to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring,” Buckingham Palace said in a release.

Also Read |In new appearances, Princess Kate pays tribute to the queen; Meghan Markle remembers Diana

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion, and support for others,” stated the release.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them,” it read.

Kate first hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021.

Advertisement

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. on ITV1.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 05:25:14 pm
Next Story

Watch: Ishan Kishan talks about his 200 with teammate Shubman Gill

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Gauahar Khan, IIFA
Gauahar Khan makes an impeccable style statement in this black gown; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close