Kate Middleton thanks everyone for ‘kind wishes’ on her ‘different’ 39th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton celebrates her 39th birthday today. To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace shared a stunning photo of the Duchess of Cambridge on Instagram as they thanked royal fans for their “kind wishes”. “Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday. Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time,” it stated.

The picture showed Kate on a previous royal outing, wearing a floral face mask, navy coat and matching gloves. The Duchess’ brunette locks were styled in her signature bouncy blowdry style and she accessorised the look with pearl drop earrings.

Kate is believed to be with Prince William and her three children at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall after the UK went into a lockdown, where they spent Christmas while the Queen decided to have a quiet festive period at Windsor Castle.

Wishes also came from the royals on Instagram.

“Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today!”

In one picture, Kate can be seen laughing while in another, the duchess is seen chatting with the Queen at the Chelsea Flower show in 2019.

Prince Charles and Camilla also posted a message online: “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge!”

