Kate Middleton reads a bedtime story that she remembers ‘reading as a little girl’

As a mother of three young kids — all under 10 — Kate Middleton knows a thing or two about reciting bedtime stories to make children feel relaxed and to help them sleep better.

Thus, it was fun to watch her collaborate with children’s television channel CBeebies, for whom she read a cute bedtime story titled ‘The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark‘, by Jill Tomlinson.

On Sunday’s episode of ‘Bedtime Stories‘ to mark Children’s Mental Health Week, the Duchess of Cambridge read the story, which she called an “encouraging tale”. It is essentially about a baby barn owl called ‘Plop’ who is scared of the dark, but with the help of others, he learns to overcome it.

In a snippet from the reading, the senior member of the UK royal family said, “We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little friend Plop. But, as Mrs Barn Owl said, it is better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind. And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us.”

The duchess continued, saying, “Now, it is time for bed. Night, night and sleep tight.”

While many celebrities have read bedtime stories in the past, this was Kate’s reading debut. Prior to reading the story, she remembered how it was a part of her own childhood. “I’ve chosen a story which I remember reading as a little girl, it’s called The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark.”

As she read, the illustrations appeared on screen — done by Paul Howard.

The duchess chose to wear a casual look: sitting on a rug in a pair of jeans and a semi-patterned white sweater, different from many of recent looks, most of which have been about gowns and dresses.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said in a statement: “I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels. It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health Week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

