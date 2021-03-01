Kate Hudson criticised for a ‘crowded’ Golden Globes viewing party

The 78th edition of the Golden Globes ceremony moved online, because the world is still dealing with the pandemic. As such, instead of walking on the customary red carpet, the guests strutted in their own house, and even accepted awards and gave speeches virtually.

But while all of this happened, actor Kate Hudson faced a lot of flak for appearing alongside a significant number of family members for the event. According to an Independent report, the actor revealed she was watching the ceremony with her “whole family”, before showing up during the show with, what appeared to be, a room full of people!

Hudson — who was nominated for best actress, motion picture comedy or musical — appeared in a room which was closely-packed with her extended family member which, per the report, included her parents and her three children. Soon, on social media, the actor’s living room became a topic of discussion, with some criticising her for having a party at home while social distancing is still very much the norm everywhere in the world.

How many people are in #KateHudson’s home? Must be a COVID-free place. Got it. – JV — Golden Brick Road Podcast (@GoldenBrickPod) March 1, 2021

Either everyone Kate Hudson knows is vaccinated or they just don’t give shit #GoldenGlobes — JRinATL🇺🇸 (@jr_williford) March 1, 2021

Let’s take a live look at Kate Hudson’s living room pic.twitter.com/TaYB5IIi6G — Cupcakes (@cupcakesarenice) March 1, 2021

*LAPD looking up Kate Hudson address to bust her indoor gathering for exceeding the 10-person limit*#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4W5utUeKPA — Mara (@FoundMyCarKeys) March 1, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The criticism came mainly because the 41-year-old had revealed before the show that she and her family members had gathered to bring a “celebratory feel” to the virtual ceremony. “This is my living room and I’ve got my whole family outside and we’re celebrating. It’s been a long time. It’s fun. There is that moment, though, when you do awards ceremonies and you get in the car and everybody’s waving and then you get to the carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

“It’s sort of an adrenaline and I do feel like because I’ve got a big family, my mom and my dad are here and my kids are here, we’re trying to really kind of bring a celebratory feeling to it and it’s fun. I think we should do this more often,” she was quoted as telling E! News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

The actor, who wore a black and silver Louis Vuitton dress for this year’s ceremony, faced a lot of backlash for this statement. While the award ceremony happened virtually to keep people distanced and safe, calling in a bunch of them to a closed space can be seen as reckless, and people thought Hudson should have known better.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle