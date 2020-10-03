Kate Beckinsale supports Chrissy Teigen for sharing pregnancy loss photos; read full note

Kate Beckinsale has come out in support of Teigen for sharing photos of pregnancy loss. (Source: chirssyteigen/Instagram,katebeckinsale/Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen suffered a miscarriage recently due to excessive bleeding. She took to Instagram to share the tragic news; the grieving mother, however, was criticised by netizens for posting pictures of her pregnancy loss.

And now actor and model Kate Beckinsale has come out in support of Teigen for sharing “deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby”.

In an Instagram post, Beckinsale revealed that years ago, she had lost a baby at 20 weeks. Recounting how she coped with the unfortunate incident, she wrote, “I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture.”

Speaking in support of Teigen’s loss, she added, “It can be the loneliest, most soul-destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has. I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another person’s grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt.”

The actor went on to thank Teigen for letting people know how “how devastating this is, and how life-changing it can be without support”, adding that it is the one who is grieving who should be able to decide what is right for them. “Send support or keep quiet. This is a really hard time to bear,” she expressed.

