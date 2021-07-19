‘Women are damned anyway’: Kate Beckinsale has no time for impossible beauty standards

The actor said people are never satisfied, and she cannot really subscribe to their idea of beauty. "You’re seen as too young, you’re too old. Where is the f***ing sweet spot for women?" (Photo: Instagram/@katebeckinsale)

Not one to submit to the impossible and unhealthy standards of beauty, actor Kate Beckinsale has spoken out against the treatment of women in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 47-year-old has commented on how people perceive her physical beauty, stating that women are subjected to impossible beauty standards in Hollywood and outside.

“I think, when you start out, if people perceive you as attractive it’s helpful at first. If people start thinking that’s your main thing, I don’t think that’s helpful to anyone, least of all you. I think women are damned anyway. I don’t just mean actresses. You’re seen as attractive, you’re not seen as attractive,” Beckinsale was quoted as telling the publication, as mentioned in a report in The Independent.

The actor continued saying that people are never satisfied, and she cannot really subscribe to their idea of beauty. “You’re seen as too young, you’re too old. Where is the f***ing sweet spot for women?”

In fact, she even revealed that she does not get too fussy about the process of aging, which is only a natural thing to happen to human beings everywhere. Mentioning that her family is “generally on the younger-looking side”, Beckinsale said, “Even my dog is nine and looks like a puppy.”

The actor, who has never had any plastic surgery done, also shared that she has been “so aware of the possibility people can drop dead at any time”. “People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33. If you overload it like that, you’re going to make the person not give a s***.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she said she is against plastic surgery because, “I’m frightened of paralysing my face”. “My mum’s voice is in my head, very loud, at all times.”

She, however, has no qualms with anyone else opting for it. “I know if I did do botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, ‘I told you! See? You should never do that.’”

