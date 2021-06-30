Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA: ‘Never thought it would be me’

Enriquez will become the first openly-transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant. (Photo: Instagram/@mskataluna)

As the Pride Month (June) comes to an end, a splendid new development from another corner of the world greets us. Kataluna Enriquez beat 21 contestants to win the crown of Miss Nevada USA, becoming the first transgender woman to win a competition in the pageant history.

According to The Washington Post, Enriquez, 27, had always dreamt of seeing a transgender Miss USA contestant, but had “never thought” it would be her one day.

“I have always said I hope to see one day that someone like me is represented in Miss USA. I never thought that it would be me,” she was quoted as saying.

She also shared with the outlet that during a darker phase of her life, she received so much hate that she prayed she would never wake up. “I silenced myself and belittled myself just so I could survive,” she was quoted as saying.

But now after having been crowned, Enriquez will become the first openly-transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant.

Following her victory, Miss Nevada USA wrote on their Instagram page next to a picture of her wearing a rainbow gown, her new crown and a sash, “Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA @mskataluna 👑 History made!”

The competition was held Sunday, June 27 at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa in Las Vegas. As mentioned earlier, Enriquez will now compete for the Miss USA title in November 2021.

On her own Instagram account she shared a post-victory picture and wrote: “Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one. My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride.”

Interesting, her winning gown was also something she worked on herself. She shared a picture and wrote alongside it, “Gown made by me @katalunakouture. In honor of pride month, and all of those who don’t get a chance to spread their colors. ❤️🧡💛💚💙 ”

