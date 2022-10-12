scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja vidhi, muhurat, timings, samagri, mantra and vrat katha

Karwa Chauth 2022 puja vidhi, muhurat, samagri, mantra, timings: On this day, married women wake up before sunrise to observe certain rituals. Find out more about them

karwa chauth, karwa chauth 2022, karwa chauth puja vidhi, karwa chauth puja, karwa chauth puja 2022, karwa chauth puja mantra, karwa chauth puja samagri, karwa chauth puja timings, karwa chauth timings, karwa chauth puja samagri, karwa chauth puja time, karwa chauth 2022 date, karwa chauth vrat vidhiKarwa Chauth 2022 puja vidhi: This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Karwa Chauth 2022 puja vidhi, muhurat, samagri, mantra, timings: Widely celebrated in the northern part of India and among married Hindu women around the world, Karwa Chauth is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts for a long and healthy life of her husband, and breaks it only upon sighting the moon at night.

According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth fast is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Married women worship Lord Shiva and His family including Lord Ganesha and break the fast only after making offerings to the moon. The fast is extremely strict and women are not supposed to eat any food or drink anything, not even a drop of water, after sunrise until the puja is over.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13. The puja muhurat is from 05.55 pm to 07.09 pm on the day and the time to fast is from 06.21 am to 08.11 pm. According to Drik Panchang, the chaturthi tithi begins at 01.59 am on October 13 and ends at 03.08 am on October 14. This year, Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha.

The festival derives its name from ‘karwa’ which means earthen pots used to store wheat, and ‘chauth’ that means the fourth day. Women buy new earthen pots or karwa, decorate them and put gifts like bangles, bindis and sweets inside them. On this day, they exchange their karwas with other ladies.

karwa chauth 2022, puja, vidhi muhurat Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by married women. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The origin of Karwa Chauth suggests that it started when Savitri begged the God of Death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. Another story links it to the Mahabharata, wherein Arjun, one of the five Pandava brothers had gone to the Nilgiris to pray and meditate for a few days. Worried about his safety, his wife Draupadi had sought Lord Krishna’s help, who had advised her to perform a strict fast just like Goddess Parvati did for her husband Shiva. Draupadi did it only to find Arjun return home safely.

On this day, married women wake up before sunrise to observe certain rituals. They begin their day with a plate full of heavy and nutritious meals which consist of ghee-loaded halwa, dry fruits, and fresh fruits given by their mothers-in-law. After that, they observe a rigorous fast without food and water. Usually, husbands feed the first bite of food to their wives. Women also pass karwas or pots seven times between themselves.

The mantra chanted by them during the puja is:

Om Shivaay Sharvaanaye Saubhagyaam Santathi Shubhaam! Prayaych bhaktiyuktanam Naariyanam Harvallabhe!

