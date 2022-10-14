scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Karwa Chauth 2022: Tahira Kashyap calls fasting a ‘personal choice’, Sonam Kapoor says she has ‘never kept it’

"Fast or not? Fruits and juices or dry fast? Veg or non veg? Only dress up and no fast, both fast/solo fast/only you fast/only me fast, mehndi or not, working day or not… we have done it all," wrote Tahira Kashyap

Karwa Chauth 2022, Karwa Chauth 2022 celebrations, Karwa Chauth photos, Bollywood actors Karwa Chauth 2022, Tahira Kashyap Karwa Chauth, Sonam Kapoor Karwa Chauth, Karwa Chauth fasting, indian express newsFasting is supposedly an integral part of the festival of Karwa Chauth; but these couples feel differently about it. (Photos: Instagram/@ayushmannk, @sonamkapoor)

Karwa Chauth, a festival of fasting — traditionally followed by married women, who do it to prolong the lives of their husbands — has been both celebrated and frowned upon. This year, it was celebrated on October 13, which was a Thursday.

On the occasion, pictures emerged from different parts of the country, which showed women applying henna on their hands and preparing to sight the moon in the night sky, after which they broke their fast, which is typically done for a whole day, wherein one is not allowed to eat or drink anything, not even water.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that even though the festival continues to be commemorated, women have started to shun some regressive beliefs; their husbands, too, have assumed the role of supportive partners, fasting along with them, so as to challenge certain patriarchal beliefs.

ALSO READ |‘If fasting for a day makes my family happy, I am more than willing to do it’: Why women observe ‘nirjala’ Karwa Chauth vrat

In the Bollywood circuit, Karwa Chauth is celebrated with a lot of avidity. This year was no different: from Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Katrina Kaif, many married actors fasted and posted cute selfies on Instagram.

Others like Tahira Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor, however, shared their thoughts in a more progressive light, stating that while they celebrated the festival, they did away with certain rituals.

Tahira took to Instagram to write a lengthy post featuring her husband Ayushmann Khurrana.

She said that as a festival, Karwa Chauth has got “more to do with personal choices”. Keeping it light, funny and impactful, she wrote in the caption, “Fast or not? Fruits and juices or dry fast? Veg or non veg? Only dress up and no fast, both fast/solo fast/only you fast/only me fast, mehndi or not, working day or not… we have done it all.”

ALSO READ |Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee applies mehendi ‘to check if I get any reaction’; but is it advisable?

Tahira continued, “Over the years I have realised these are more to do with personal choices rather than what’s decided for me, for us. It’s so lovely that both of us have evolved respecting each other over the years. Love and respect is all that is important and festivals are a gentle reminder of the same.”

In the accompanying video, which was a montage of pictures, she posed in a traditional attire — featuring a maroon coloured satin kurta, printed blue salwaar, a blue-coloured dupatta in sheer fabric and a pair of matching earrings.

Husband Ayushmann appeared in an all-white look featuring a white see-through shirt and white pants.

Tahira’s take on the festival was echoed by actor Sonam Kapoor, who shared a similar thought. Taking to Instagram, the new mother appeared to be all decked up in a Banarasi lehenga and choli set — featuring a heavy embroidered border, a brocade green-coloured blouse complemented by a soft pink lehenga.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

She left her long hair loose and accessorised with a gold necklace, earrings and a bangle.

In the caption, she revealed that she celebrated the festival but did not fast. “My husband isn’t a fan of Karwa Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent. So, I’ve never kept it!”

The ‘Neerja‘ star continued, “But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together. I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up.”

ALSO READ |Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita merge work and travel as they explore the best of Egypt; see pics

Tagging her mother, she wrote, “@kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!”

The actor’s outfit was by Hyderabad-based designer Gaurang Shah, and her necklace and earrings were courtesy of her mother.

