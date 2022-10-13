Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise time: Check moon rise timing in your city

Karwa Chauth 2022 moon rise time today: The festival of Karwa Chauth is mostly celebrated in the northern part of India and among married Hindu women around the world. On this day, as per tradition, the wife fasts for a long and healthy life for her husband; the fast is broken only after sighting the moon at night. These days, husbands have started to fast, too, so as to promote equality and show their support.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13. The puja muhurat is from 05.55 pm to 07.09 pm on the day and the time to fast is from 06.21 am to 08.11 pm. According to Drik Panchang, the chaturthi tithi begins at 01.59 am on October 13 and ends at 03.08 am on October 14.

According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth fast is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Married women worship Lord Shiva and break the fast only after making offerings to the moon. The fast is extremely strict; one is not supposed to eat or drink anything, not even a drop of water, after sunrise until the puja is over.

As such, people wait with a lot of patience for the moon to show up in the night sky. This year, owing to untimely rains, the weather may be cloudy in many states, leading to a slight delay in the moon sighting time.

Moon rise timing in your city

Nonetheless, the tentative hours in various cities are as follows:

Delhi – 08.24 pm

Noida – 08.09 pm

Gurugram – 08.11 pm

Jaipur – 08.19 pm

Agra – 08.07 pm

Amritsar – 08.10 pm

Jammu – 08.09 pm

Lucknow – 07.58 pm

Kolkata – 07.37 pm

Mumbai – 08.48 pm

Pune – 08.45 pm

Srinagar – 08.06 pm

Bangalore – 08.40 pm

Hyderabad – 08.28 pm

Happy Karwa Chauth!

