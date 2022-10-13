scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise time: Check moon rise timing in your city

Karwa Chauth 2022 moon rise time today: Find out what time the moon will be sighted in the cities like Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, etc.

karwa chauth 2022, moon rise time, moon rise time today, moon rise time today, karwa chauth moon rise time today, moon rise time, moon rise time today, moon rise time today india, karwa chauth moon rise time today india, moon rise time today india, karwa chauth chand timings, karwa chauth chand timings today, moon rise time today in india, moon rise tonight, moon rise today in Delhi, moon rise today in mumbaiKarwa Chauth 2022 moon rise time today: Married women worship Lord Shiva and break the fast only after making offerings to the moon. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Karwa Chauth 2022 moon rise time today: The festival of Karwa Chauth is mostly celebrated in the northern part of India and among married Hindu women around the world. On this day, as per tradition, the wife fasts for a long and healthy life for her husband; the fast is broken only after sighting the moon at night. These days, husbands have started to fast, too, so as to promote equality and show their support.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13. The puja muhurat is from 05.55 pm to 07.09 pm on the day and the time to fast is from 06.21 am to 08.11 pm. According to Drik Panchang, the chaturthi tithi begins at 01.59 am on October 13 and ends at 03.08 am on October 14.

ALSO READ |Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, and Greetings

According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth fast is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. Married women worship Lord Shiva and break the fast only after making offerings to the moon. The fast is extremely strict; one is not supposed to eat or drink anything, not even a drop of water, after sunrise until the puja is over.

As such, people wait with a lot of patience for the moon to show up in the night sky. This year, owing to untimely rains, the weather may be cloudy in many states, leading to a slight delay in the moon sighting time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India
ALSO READ |Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja vidhi, muhurat, timings, samagri, mantra and vrat katha

Moon rise timing in your city

Nonetheless, the tentative hours in various cities are as follows:

Delhi – 08.24 pm
Noida – 08.09 pm
Gurugram – 08.11 pm
Jaipur – 08.19 pm
Agra – 08.07 pm
Amritsar – 08.10 pm
Jammu – 08.09 pm
Lucknow – 07.58 pm
Kolkata – 07.37 pm
Mumbai – 08.48 pm
Pune – 08.45 pm
Srinagar – 08.06 pm
Bangalore – 08.40 pm
Hyderabad – 08.28 pm

Happy Karwa Chauth!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 10:50:21 am
Next Story

Biden’s national security strategy focuses on China, Russia and democracy at home

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Glimpses of Karwa Chauth celebrations in India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement